Headlines

‘Stay alert, remain indoors, follow…’: BMC cautions Mumbai after IMD’s ‘very heavy’ rain warning

Weather Report: Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, check IMD rain alert for Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow and other cities

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launched in India, costs Rs 99 more than Apple Watch SE

Meet the journalist who is married to a businessman with Rs 19000 crore net worth, her husband is...

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at Modi's programme, PM Modi replies...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather Report: Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, check IMD rain alert for Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow and other cities

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at Modi's programme, PM Modi replies...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched in India with up to Rs 23,000 off, check prices

AI imagines crossover of Harry Potter and Barbie

Inside photos of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s Rs 450 crore house ‘Gulita’

Amitabh Bachchan's unreleased films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

HomeIndia

India

‘Stay alert, remain indoors, follow…’: BMC cautions Mumbai after IMD’s ‘very heavy’ rain warning

The city witnessed incessant rainfall since Thursday morning, but there was no report of any major waterlogging in low-lying areas, they said.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs in the last 24 hours with some areas receiving extremely heavy showers, officials said on Thursday.

The city witnessed incessant rainfall since Thursday morning, but there was no report of any major waterlogging in low-lying areas, they said.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain" in the city on Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges here on Thursday after the IMD issued a 'red' alert for the metropolis.

"The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Mumbai civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday night.

The Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) recorded "extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the IMD Mumbai.
Besides, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus recorded 153.5 mm downpour, Ram Mandir area 161 mm, Byculla 119 mm, Sion 112 mm and Bandra 106 mm in the last 24 hours, IMD officials said.

"Colaba has recorded extremely heavy rainfall," an IMD official said, adding Mumbai received heavy to very heavy downpour with isolated extremely heavy showers in the last one day.

According to BMC officials, there was a high tide of 3.31 meters at 6.38 am on Thursday and the next high tide of 3.32 meters will be at 5.58 pm.

A civic official said the weather bureau has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph" in the next 24 hours.

The city witnessed incessant rainfall since morning, but there was no report of any major waterlogging in low-lying areas, another civic official said.

However, traffic slowed down due to the rain and potholes on roads.

The Western Railway and Central Railway in their social media posts said the suburban services were normal, but some passengers claimed the trains were running at least 10-15 minutes late.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said there was no bus route diversion anywhere in the city.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

Bollywood heaps praise on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebs call Ranveer-Alia-starrer ‘superhit’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Alia Bhatt braved Kashmir’s chill

Manipur violence: Congress urges to convene special assembly session to discuss situation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE