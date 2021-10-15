Speeding SUV crushes over 20 people in Chhattisgarh, 4 dead

A big incident has come to the fore in Chhattisgarh where a speeding SUV crushed at least 20 people involved in the Dussehra tableau. Four people died in the incident, while many people were seriously injured.

According to the information, this incident took place on Raigad Road of Pathalgaon in Jaspur. People were participating in the Dussehra tableau when the speeding SUV coming from behind crushed the people. Later, people chased and caught the car. They thrashed two people including the driver in the vehicle and set fire to many vehicles.

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and rescued both the accused from the possession of the mob and took them into their custody. On searching the SUV, a large quantity of cannabis was recovered from inside it. People accused an ASI of not taking action, after which he has been suspended.

On the other hand, after the incident, Jaspur's Block Medical Officer James Minz said that a dead body has been brought to the hospital. While 16-17 other injured are undergoing treatment. Tension prevailed in the area after the incident. The administration has sent more security forces to the area.