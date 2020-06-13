Headlines

Southwest monsoon advances to Maharashtra; Mumbai to receive rainfall

IMD has issued a warning for the low-pressure area lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, adjoining Coastal Odisha and neighborhood.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2020, 03:11 PM IST

As the southwest monsoon is moving towards South India at its own pace, it has advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra on Saturday (June 13, 2020). According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is the onset line now from 18°N AS, Harnai, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Gondia, Champa, Ranchi. 

Meanwhile, conditions are favorable for covering the remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, parts of Southern Gujarat in the next 24 hrs.

IMD has issued a warning for the low-pressure area lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, adjoining Coastal Odisha and neighborhood. 

The weather forecast stated that conditions are also becoming favorable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Odisha, and West Bengal, some more parts of Chhattisgarh. 

The weather forecast further predicts scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall of 20 cm likely over Konkan and Goa and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, North Interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Assam & Meghalaya during next 24 hours; 

In the next 24 hours, Scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Vidarbha and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Assam, and Meghalaya. 

