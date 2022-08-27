Search icon
Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Police arrest owner of 'Curlies' restaurant

Deceased TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat was at a party at the popular Goa restaurant 'Curlies'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

In the latest development in the Sonali Phogat murder case, the Goa Police on Saturday arrested the owner of Goa's Curly Club. Police have recovered drugs from the bathroom of the club. Apart from this, the courier boy who brought drugs has also been arrested by the Goa Police.

The latest arrests were made a day after Goa Police arrested the two persons accused in connection with the alleged murder, Phogat`s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh on Friday. 

"On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that the accused Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance," Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi informed.

The accused persons had travelled to Goa along with Phogat on August 22. They allegedly drugged Phogat during the party.

"When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it," IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi said.

