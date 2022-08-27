Sidhu Moosewala death: Police files chargesheet against Lawrence Bishnoi and 33 others, 8 yet to be arrested

File Photo

Just over three months after the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, Mansa police filed a detailed 1850-page charge sheet against 24 masterminds and shooters, including alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based close associate Goldy Brar, who initially claimed responsibility. As of now, the police have arrested 36 people in connection with the case.

The chargesheet was filed just days after Sidhu's parents filed a lawsuit against the State Government, expressing their displeasure with the investigation into Sidhu Moosewala's murder and setting a deadline. Charan Kaur, Moosewala's mother, had even vowed to stage a large protest.

"Mansa Police has filed a charge sheet against 34 people in Sidhu Moosewala murder case. As of now, 4 people are in foreign countries while eight people are yet to be arrested. A total of 122 people are there for testimony," Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said on Friday.

Out of the six shooters who allegedly killed Moosewala, three have been arrested, two have been killed in a police encounter and one is still absconding.

Out of the total 24 named in the chargesheet, 20 accused have already been arrested. They included dreaded gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria — currently in Punjab police’s custody; Sandeep Singh Kekra — who conducted Sidhu Moosewala’s recce on the day of killing; Priyavrat Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Keshav Kumar — all three main shooters; gangsters Saraj Mintoo, Manpreet Singh Manna, Manpreet Bhao, Prabhdeep Singh Babbi, Baldev Singh, Pawan Bishnoi, Manu Dagar, Naseeb, Charanjit Singh Chetan, Manmohan Mohna, Kashish, Deepak, Sachin Bhiwani, and Arshad Khan — who acted as facilitators.

On Thursday, a candlelight march was held in Mansa district to pay tribute to Sidhu Moosewala. "I'd like to thank everyone who came. After Sidhu died, I discovered that he was not only not my son, but the son of every household "Balkaur Singh, Sidhu's father, said.

"From all over the country, he got tribute and every eye had tears and respect for him. I feel proud to be his father," he said.

While Lawrence Bishnoi is currently in the custody of Punjab police, his close associate Goldy Brar, who is believed to be in Canada, remains at large. Aside from Goldy Brar, the police have also named Sachin Thapan, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, and Lipin Nehra, all of whom are believed to be hiding abroad.