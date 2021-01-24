Soldiers carry woman, newborn to their home through knee-deep snow in Jammu and Kashmir - Watch

In a show of compassion and kindness, the Indian Army helped a mother and her newborn child get back to their home. The incident took place in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, where a woman was stuck at a hospital with her child due to heavy snow. The army officers took charge and helped them both reach their home on Saturday (January 23).

The officers had to wade through knee-deep snow and carry the mother and the newborn baby for 6 km.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army took to Twitter to share this inspiring story. Along with sharing a video clip of the incident, the Corps said that the soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana, who resided in Dardpora, for as long as 6 km through knee-deep snow in their bid to help them reach their home.

"Indian Army soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana of Dardpora, Lolab, for 6 km in knee-deep snow and safely rescued them to their home," said Chinar Corps, in a tweet.

News agency ANI quoted a relative of the family as saying, "Khasana's wife gave birth to a child yesterday in a hospital. After being discharged, the duo was stuck there due to heavy snowfall."

The family thanked the soldiers for their efforts in helping them reach home.

"Army official in 28RR Battalion helped them to reach home. I am very thankful to them," the relative added.

The tweet was liked and shared by many as social media users reacted positively to the story and shared their admiration for the soldiers.

It is to be noted that a team of the Indian army helped a woman with pregnancy-related complications earlier this month on January 6 in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. The soldiers carried the woman through the snow for about 1 km to a nearby Primary Health Centre.

(With inputs from ANI)