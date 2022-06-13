‘Silence of secular liberals is sickening’: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir backs Nupur Sharma amid row

File photo

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been in the midst of a controversy ever since she made remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV news debate, attracting major criticism from the Muslim community and Gulf countries.

Though many political leaders have slammed Sharma for her remarks, BJP East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has come out in support of the former BJP spokesperson and condemned the death threats issued against her for her statements.

Posting on social media, Gautam Gambhir said, “Silence of so-called ‘secular liberals’ on the sickening display of hatred and death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologized is surely deafening.”

Silence of so called ‘secular liberals’ on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely DEAFENING! #LetsTolerateIntolerance — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2022

The BJP MP supported Nupur Sharma through his tweet, which was uploaded with the hashtag #LetsTolerateIntolerance. He is not the first political leader to give Sharma his support, as BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur had also praised her for “speaking the truth”.

Tweeting in Hindu, Sadhvi Pragya wrote, “Sach kehna agar bagawat hai to samjho hum bhi baagi hai. Jai Sanatan Jai Hindutva. (If speaking the truth is a rebellion, then I am also a rebel)”

Nupur Sharma was suspended from the BJP after she received international condemnation for a remark made about Prophet Muhammad on national television. Soon after her suspension, she apologised for her remarks and said that she didn’t mean to hurt any religious sentiments.

Sharma further said that she had only made the remarks after someone had insulted Hindu idols and deities during the debate, and said that she has been receiving death threats and rape threats due to the current controversy.

As the row over her remarks continued, protests erupted across the nation on Friday after the prayers in mosques, with several instances of violence being recorded. Violence broke out in as many as 14 states on Friday, with instances of stone-pelting and arson recorded.

The police across the country have arrested over 400 people in relation to the violence, and the Uttar Pradesh authorities are also conducted a demolition drive against illegal construction, razing the houses of the prime accused in the case.

