Nupur Sharma row: Over 400 arrested in multiple states over Friday protests, situation tense in West Bengal, Jharkhand

File photo

The remarks of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad sparked a massive controversy, which led to violent protests and stone-pelting in as many as 14 states across India. The authorities have so far arrested 400 people in relation to these protests.

The situation in several states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand continues to remain tense, with authorities on high alert. Reports of razing down illegal properties of the key accused in the riots in Uttar Pradesh also sparked a row among the Muslim community.

Sporadic incidents of violence and protests were reported including a group of people attacking and damaging a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in West Bengal's Nadia on Sunday evening even as prohibitory orders continued in parts of Howrah and Murshidabad districts.

Till now, over 400 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in several states across India after the Friday prayers. Out of the total, 316 were held in eight districts in Uttar Pradesh and 100 in West Bengal, while the Ranchi police registered 25 FIRs against "thousands" of people for the clashes that left two dead and scores of others injured on June 10 in the Jharkhand capital.

Though several political parties slammed the Centre for maintaining a high hand in the violence that erupted on June 10 over Nupur Sharma’s remarks, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur urged strict action against all the rioters.

"There is no place for violence in a democracy. Everybody should get an opportunity to put his point of view in a democracy. And when the problems can be resolved through talks, then there is no place for stone-pelting, arson, and unruly behaviour," he said.

Many incidents of violence, including stone-pelting, arson, and injuring police officers were recorded in 14 states after the Friday prayers in mosques, with some demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma while others demanded that she be hanged for her statements on Prophet Muhammad.

Controversy broke out when former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made some objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad, offending the Muslim community and attracting international condemnation. She was later suspended by the BJP for her comments.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Nupur Sharma row: Illegal guns found in Prayagraj violence mastermind’s house before razing, say cops