Shutdown in Ladakh as protesters march for statehood in freezing cold

Protestors raised slogans in support of their 4-point charter of demands, statehood for the UT, Constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh

Thousands of people protested for statehood and constitutional protections under the Union Territory's sixth schedule, resulting in a complete shutdown that was observed throughout Ladakh.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body jointly organised the protests.

Marching through the heart of Leh in freezing temperatures, thousands of men and women participated in ‘Leh Chalo’ protest, shouting slogans calling for Ladakh's statehood, the enforcement of the Constitution's sixth schedule, and separate legislative seats for the districts of Leh and Kargil.

The Union Home Ministry had invited the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB), who are leading the current agitation in Ladakh, to a second round of discussions in Delhi on February 19—a day before the demonstration.

Despite the Center's announcement that it would convene a second round of discussions with representatives of the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body, the shutdown was nevertheless observed.

To meet the requests of the people of Ladakh, the Centre has already established a powerful committee, led by Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai.

The call for ‘Leh Chalo’ protest was given by the LBA and KDA. People carrying signs in the streets of the two major towns marched through, regardless of their party allegiance. According to reports, there was a shutdown in the towns under the subdivision as well as other places.

Former chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Leh, Rigzin Spalbar, supported the protest and stated that Ladakh as a whole agrees with this demand.

A olitical activist, Sajjad Kargili, took to X over the protest and wrote; “Ladakh united for statehood and sixth schedule” captioning a video of the massive march.

He wrote; “In Drass (Kargil), the second inhabitant coldest place in the world, people observed a complete shutdown in solidarity with the demand for Statehood, Sixth Schedule, and PSC and employment opportunities for Ladakh”.