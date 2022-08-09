Shrikant Tyagi arrested: Is Shrikant Tyagi a BJP leader? All about Noida Grand Omaxe case

Shrikant Tyagi, Grand Omaxe viral video (File)

Shrikant Tyagi, who was seen bullying and abusing a woman at Noida's Grand Omaxe society, has been arrested. According to reports, he was switching his telephone on and off to throw the police off his trail. His phone was last switched on in Uttarakhand. Tyagi, who has had an acrimonious relationship with the residents of the society over his alleged attempts to encroach upon the common area, abused and pushed a woman over his planting of palm trees in the plush society's park area. He claims to be a BJP leader but the party has denied any association with him.

Shrikant Tyagi's Twitter profile claimed he was a National Executive Member, Bharatiya Janata Party (Kisaan Morcha) National Co-Coordinator, Yuva Kisaan Samiti Bharatiya Janata Party, (Kisaan Morcha). However, BJP MP and Kisan Morcha chief, Rajkumar Chahar denied the claim.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, BJP MP from Noida, during a visit to the residential society, said recently that Shrikant Tyagi wasn't associated with the BJP.

However, the photos Shrikant Tyagi shared on his Instagram account in 2019 tell a different story. He has shared several photos with top BJP leaders, including JP Nadda, and ex-UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Photos of him with UP CM Yogi Adityanath are also viral on social media. DNA can't independently confirm the authenticity of the photos on social media.

On this, Dr Sharma was quoted as saying by Indian Express: "He may have clicked a photo with a party leader; that’s a separate issue. I have lived in Noida for the past 49 years. The actions of Tyagi cannot be accepted by the party."

According to the daily, he was appointed as the national coordinator of the BJP Kisan Morcha’s Yuva Kisan Samiti in 2018 and was part of the team from August 2018 to April 2021. However, Tyagi didn't make it to the new team that was formed last year.

Shrikant Tyagi also received police protection. He was given security between October 2018 and February 2020 as he was part of some administration, Ghaziabad police chief Muniraj G told the daily.

Meanwhile, Aaj Tak reported that he used to call himself Yogi Adityanath's advisor.