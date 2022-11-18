Search icon
Shraddha Walkar remained in hospital for 3 days after marijuana-addict Aaftab Poonawala thrashed her

Walkar had once called a friend and asked him to protect her from Aaftab Poonawala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Shraddha Walkar murder: The incident took place between 9 pm and 10 pm.

New Delhi: Aaftab Poonawala had beaten Shraddha Walkar so much that she spent three days in a hospital recuperating. The incident took place in 2020, months after they started dating in Mumbai. According to reports, the photo was issued by one of her friends. 

Walkar had once called a friend and asked him to protect her from Poonawala. She told him that her live-in partner might kill her.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police sources have said Aaftab told them that he is a marijuana addict. Shraddha Walkar used to stop her from smoking marijuana. 

On May 18, when he allegedly murdered her, he was in an inebriated condition. 

He smoked marijuana and came back. When Shraddha yelled at him, he throttled her and ultimately strangled her to death. 

The incident took place between 9 pm and 10 pm.

