Shraddha Walkar murder case: Brain mapping on Aaftab could be next if polygraph and narco tests remain inconclusive

Aaftab Poonawala in police custody - File Photo

Aaftab Poonawala confessed to killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposing off her body parts during his polygraph test conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi.

The polygraph ended on Tuesday and now, the Delhi Police may conduct a brain mapping test on Aaftab in case his polygraph and narco analysis results are inconclusive.

In brain mapping test, sensors measure the electrical brain responses of the subject to stimuli related to the case. The test also helps in ascertaining the mental health condition of a person.

A police sources, as quoted by Times of India, said that the team may move the court to carry out a brain mapping test on Aaftab. This comes a day after officials at the FSL conducted a few sessions of narco analysis, leaving the major sessions for December 1.

The polygraph test concluded on Tuesday. During five sessions of the test, the accused it said to have admitted to killing Shraddha, chopping her body into 35 pieces and then disposing them of in the nearby jungle of Chhatarpur area. Reports also said that while confessing to his crime, Aaftab showed no remorse and even accepted to having relationships with other women, before and after Shraddha’s killing.

“He remained silent during the polygraph test when asked about his relationship with Shraddha, whether he used to beat her and about his links to drug peddlers,” said a source quoted by Times of India.

According to cops, Aaftab behaved normally during the polygraph session and told cops that he has already informed them about how he killed Shraddha to the cops.

Aaftab was brought to FSL Delhi office on Tuesday amid high security, for his polygraph test, a day after he was attacked by weapon-wielding people outside the laboratory.

“During narco analysis, the focus will be on questions related to the disposal of weapons, Shraddha’s mobile phone which he claimed he got rid of in Mumbai, why he dismembered the body into 35 pieces, whether Shraddha knew something secret about him and about when he planned the crime,” the source added.

Brain mapping and how it works

The brain map also known as a neuro map is an important tool that is used to evaluate one’s brainwaves and identify opportunities to improve communication between various regions of the brain. The brain map is able to capture a window of brain activity, analyse the data, and create a visual representation of each lobe of the brain and each specific brain wave.

In order to carry out our brain mapping, the subject is made to wear a headband with sensors to measure electrical brain responses. A brain fingerprinting device that uses an electroencephalogram is deployed to study the electrical behavior of the human brain, including the experience of a crime and the involvement of a person.

Notably, brain mapping is completely non-invasive and does not require any chemicals or drugs to be injected into the subject as opposed to in narco analysis. However, court permission along with the subject’s permission is needed for the test to be conducted.