Shraddha Walkar murder: Why is Aaftab Poonawala seeking release of credit, debit cards? Hint: Delhi winter

The defence claims that the accused has been held in custody since November and that he has no money to purchase winter clothes for himself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, has filed a petition in Saket Court asking the court to release the Delhi Police's custody of his debit and credit cards. In order to get the cards released, an application was filed by attorney MS Khan before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala's judicial custody has been extended by the court for an additional 4 days. The accused must appear physically before the court on January 10. The request has been postponed until the next day. The defence claims that the accused has been held in custody since November 9, 2022, and that he has no money to purchase winter clothing.

Additionally, it is claimed that the accused has some money in his bank. During the winter, the accused is able to purchase clothing and everyday items thanks to his debit and credit cards. On December 23, 2022, the court granted Delhi police's request for authorization to record Aaftab's voice.

READ | Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police arrests seventh accused Ankush; video surfaced

Aaftab was brought into the hearing via video conferencing. After hearing the arguments made by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad and Defense attorney MS Khan, Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore of Saket Court granted Delhi's request.

Before the court, SPP Amit Prasad argued that the voice sample was necessary for the investigation. MS Khan, the defence attorney, disagreed with the argument and claimed that he had not been given a copy of the application.

Several videos and audio files related to the case were reportedly in Delhi police's custody. Aaftab's voice sample is sought by Delhi police so they can listen to the evidence. Earlier, after Aaftab Poonawala withdrew his bail request, the Saket court dismissed it.

READ | Kanjhawala case: Anjali's friend claims deceased and Nidhi had fight over money

(With inputs from ANI)

 

