Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala’s custody extended by 14 days, to remain in Tihar jail

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

Aaftab Poonawala, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, was presented in front of the Delhi court today, December 9, and he is to remain in judicial custody for fourteen more days, according to court orders issued today.

Aaftab Poonawala was produced in front of the Saket court on Friday via videoconferencing, and his judicial custody in the Shraddha Walkar murder case has been extended yet again. This means that the alleged murderer is set to remain in Tihar Jail for the next two weeks.

Poonawala has been accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar inside a rented flat in Delhi’s Mehrauli. Poonawala said that he had strangled Walkar to death, and then later chopped her body into 35 pieces.

According to the jail authorities, Aaftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates. One of the investigators in the case even said Aaftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case.

According to sources, Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess in the cell. Earlier, Aaftab had also shown interest in the Himachal and Gujarat elections and said that he wants literature books and reading material inside his jail cell.

He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions. Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation.

Aaftab also took a narco analysis test and a polygraph lie detector test, in which he admitted to killing Shraddha and said that he had dumped the murder weapon near his office premises in Gurugram.

(With ANI inputs)

