Shiv Sena takes a dig at Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, says 'train should reach the right destination'

Headlines

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi NCR

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

Little girl's charming dance to 'Moka Soka' in Delhi metro wins hearts, video is viral

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi NCR

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

HomeIndia

India

Shiv Sena takes a dig at Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, says 'train should reach the right destination'

Raut was referring to Saturday's incident when a Gorakhpur bound Shramik Special train from Mumbai reached Odisha's Rourkela.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2020, 12:18 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a dig at Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and requested him to ensure that the train reaches its right destination.

"The Maharashtra government has given the list of required trains to the Ministry of Railways. Mr. Piyush Goyal. The only request from that is that the train should reach the station at which it should arrive. The train leaving for Gorakhpur does not reach Orissa," Raut said in a tweet.

Raut was referring to Saturday's incident when a Gorakhpur bound Shramik Special train from Mumbai reached Odisha's Rourkela leaving the passengers puzzled and Railways red-faced. The plight of the people on board the train came to the fore after the passengers shared their video on Twitter.

Defending itself, Railways had said that due to heavy congestion, the route was diverted.

Earlier today, Raut had slammed the BJP-led Centre on its handling of the migrant workers' crisis during the lockdown.

In an editorial in party's mouthpiece Saamana, Raut compared the migration of labourers to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s. He said that the atrocities committed against the Jews are similar to the atrocities committed against the migrants in Uttar Pradesh by the Chief Minister.

"Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes and were discriminated in their own country. Politics on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is still being practised in the country. Today, at least 5-6 crore migrants are forced to live in the same manner," read the column.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag’s record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India sale date officially revealed, check discounts and features of Nothing Phone (1) rival

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE