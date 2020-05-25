Shiv Sena takes a dig at Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, says 'train should reach the right destination'

Raut was referring to Saturday's incident when a Gorakhpur bound Shramik Special train from Mumbai reached Odisha's Rourkela.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a dig at Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and requested him to ensure that the train reaches its right destination.

"The Maharashtra government has given the list of required trains to the Ministry of Railways. Mr. Piyush Goyal. The only request from that is that the train should reach the station at which it should arrive. The train leaving for Gorakhpur does not reach Orissa," Raut said in a tweet.

Raut was referring to Saturday's incident when a Gorakhpur bound Shramik Special train from Mumbai reached Odisha's Rourkela leaving the passengers puzzled and Railways red-faced. The plight of the people on board the train came to the fore after the passengers shared their video on Twitter.

Defending itself, Railways had said that due to heavy congestion, the route was diverted.

Earlier today, Raut had slammed the BJP-led Centre on its handling of the migrant workers' crisis during the lockdown.

In an editorial in party's mouthpiece Saamana, Raut compared the migration of labourers to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s. He said that the atrocities committed against the Jews are similar to the atrocities committed against the migrants in Uttar Pradesh by the Chief Minister.

"Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes and were discriminated in their own country. Politics on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is still being practised in the country. Today, at least 5-6 crore migrants are forced to live in the same manner," read the column.