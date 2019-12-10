Shiv Sena should support CAB without coming under pressure from Congress: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

As Shiv Sena's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Bill remains dubious despite party MP Arvind Sawant voting in support of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena should support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and not change its stance by coming under the pressure of the Congress party.

"I expect Shiv Sena to extend its support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and NRC without coming under the pressure of Congress for running the government in Maharashtra," Fadnavis told reporters.

Fadnavis also added that Sena shouldn't change its stance by coming under pressure.

For context, the Shiv Sena backed the government on passing the CAB in the Lok Sabha on Monday, claiming that the support was given on 'national interest'. Arvind Sawant, however, had told a media house earlier in the day that the party's support to the Bill is entirely unrelated to its politics in Maharashtra. He clarified that the points specified in the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) adopted by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra is specifically for the state, and is not to be linked with the party's stances outside Maharashtra.

Party's support to CAB has put it in an awkward position with its new ally in Maharashtra, the Congress, which had been opposing the CAB from the get-go. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi even posted from his official handle on Twitter, stating that the CAB is an 'attack on the Indian constitution.'

Following this, the Shiv Sena has been displaying a debilitating stance, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray even stating on Tuesday that the Shiv Sena will not lend support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill at the Rajya Sabha "unless things are clear", adding that they have suggested certain changes in the Bill that they want before supporting it in the Rajya Sabha.