Shashi Tharoor takes a dig at BJP, Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi CM 'stretches' during PM Modi’s Covid meeting

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, on Friday, took a dig at both the BJP and Arvind Kejriwal through a short poem.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a crucial Covid-19 meeting with the chief ministers of all the states, on Thursday, however, more than PM Modi’s words, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stretching while PM Modi talked to all the attendees went viral. Slamming this behavior, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Thursday, had also posted a video of this instance from the meeting. 

Now, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, on Friday, took a dig at both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party convenor through a short poem on Twitter. 

He wrote, "There once was a CM of Delhi Who stretched from his head to his belly; The onscreen reticulation Revealed his pandiculation So BJP frothed& quivered like jelly!"

In the video shared by BJP and multiple party leaders, Arvind Kejriwal could be seen leaning back on his chair with his hands folded above his head, seemingly stretching, while PM Modi was talking about the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The video was originally shared by Amit Malviya two days ago. BJP Delhi's official Twitter account also posted the video clip with the caption "Mannerless CM of Delhi!".

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also shared the video with the caption, “Is Arvind Kejriwal bored or mannerless or both? Is this how a CM behaves in such an important meeting?”

Soon after the BJP posted the video, the tag #MannerlessCM started trending on Twitter as well.

