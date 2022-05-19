Severe heatwave predicted in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, MP on May 19-20

(Image Source: IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of severe heatwave in Rajasthan, South Punjab, South Haryana and Madhya Pradesh on May 19 and May 20. Along with this, there is a possibility of severe heat in Odisha from May 22.

According to IMD, the day temperature is likely to increase by two to three degrees due to strong heat, direct sunlight and heatwave at many places of the country. On Wednesday, Dholpur in Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degree Celsius. While Pilani recorded 45.2 degree Celsius, Churu 45 degree Celsius, Jaisalmer and Bikaner 44.8 degree Celsius and Phalodi 44.2 degree Celsius.

According to a Meteorological Department official, heatwave conditions will prevail in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next three days, where the maximum temperature is likely to be above 45 degree Celsius. Quoting an official of the Meteorological Department, PTI said that in Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions, heat wave conditions will prevail on May 19 and May 20.

However, due to a fresh Western Disturbance and light rain, it is likely to change from May 21. The sky remained partly cloudy in Delhi on Wednesday, due to which the mercury came down a few degrees. Along with this, meteorologists have said that there is no possibility of a significant increase in temperature in the next one week due to Western Disturbance.

Delhi's Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of severe heatwave in many parts of Haryana and Punjab. The maximum temperature remained above normal in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Gurugram in Haryana recorded a temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius and Amritsar recorded a maximum of 41.2 degrees Celsius.