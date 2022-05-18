IMD issues heatwave warning for UP, Punjab, Haryana, MP; rains predicted in some parts

(Image Source: IANS)

It seems there will be no reprieve from the heatwave anytime soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a possibility of fresh heatwave conditions in Northwest and Central India from May 19. IMD in its bulletin said that there is no significant change in the maximum temperature in many parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours.

However, in the coming days the temperature is going to increase by two to three degrees. Further, a drop of two to three degrees in the temperature will also be recorded in some parts. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is going to increase by about two degrees from May 19. At the same time, there will be no significant change in the maximum temperature in the rest of the country.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. IMD has predicted heatwave over northern parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on May 20 and May 21. On May 19 and May 20, heatwave has been predicted in different areas of South Punjab and South Haryana.

Apart from this, heatwave has also been predicted in many parts of Rajasthan on May 20 and May 21. On the other hand, there is a possibility of rain in Jammu and Kashmir between May 19 and May 21 due to a fresh Western Disturbance.

On May 20 and May 21, light rain with thunderstorm or lightning and hailstorm has been forecast in isolated areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. There is a possibility of scattered rain or lightning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday. Dust storm is also expected at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and West Rajasthan on May 20 and May 21.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Apart from this, rain has also been predicted in Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema during the next few days.