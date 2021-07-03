Several menstruating women in Karnataka denied COVID-19 shots, asked to come after 5 days

Menstruating women in Karnataka denied COVID-19 shots

In a new, several menstruating women in Karnataka were denied COVID-19 shots in several vaccination centres of north Karnataka saying that taking vaccine during this time could have a side effect. Such incidents have been reported from Karnataka's Raichur, Belagavi and Bidar districts.

Media reports suggest that health workers in these vaccination centres told women that the shot can cause heavy bleeding and fatigue and that they should wait until menstruation is over. However, Raichur Deputy Commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar has denied giving any such instructions to government bodies.

Earlier, a post claiming that women should not take the COVID-19 vaccine five days before and five days after their menstrual cycle was widely circulated on social media. This led to several women raising concerns about taking the COVID-19 vaccine during periods.

However, this rumour was quashed by the government stating that women can take COVID-19 vaccines during their periods without any worries.

#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle.



Don't fall for rumours!



All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x pic.twitter.com/JMxoxnEFsy April 24, 2021

Besides, doctors and health experts also issued several advisories dismissing myths and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines. While the vaccine dose may result in infrequency in the menstrual cycle, it will cause no long term effects assured the doctors.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that pregnant women will now be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It said that pregnant women can now register themselves on CoWIN or walk into the nearest centre for inoculation against coronavirus infection.