Section 144 imposed in Noida till January 2, check full list of restrictions (file photo)

Section 144 in Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) administration has imposed Section 144 across the district till January 2, 2023. The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming festivals and important days.

Under Section 144, gatherings of 4 or more people will be prohibited. As per the orders issued by the Police Commissionerate, strict action will be taken against violators under Section 188 of IPC.

आगामी त्योहार एवं महत्वपूर्ण दिवस के दृष्टिगत जनपद में निषेधाज्ञा अंतर्गत धारा-144 सीआरपीसी के अंतर्गत सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत दिनांक 05.12.2022 से दिनांक 02.01.2023 तक तक लागू उल्लंघन करने पर धारा-188 IPC के अंतर्गत कार्यवाही की जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/c9kLJtQfRU — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) December 5, 2022

What is not allowed?

Gathering of more than 5 people is prohibited.

Ban on processions.

Bursting of firecrackers is prohibited.

Use of loudspeakers banned.

Music bands in a procession are prohibited.

Social gatherings without permission are prohibited.

Protests/hunger strikes are also prohibited.

What is allowed?

Marriage ceremonies

Funeral meetings and processions en route to cemeteries / burial grounds

PVRs, theaters

Assemblies of people in or around courts and offices

Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities

