Section 144 imposed in Noida till January 2, check full list of restrictions

Section 144 in Noida: Strict action will be taken against violators under Section 188 of IPC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

Section 144 imposed in Noida till January 2, check full list of restrictions (file photo)

Section 144 in Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) administration has imposed Section 144 across the district till January 2, 2023. The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming festivals and important days.

Under Section 144, gatherings of 4 or more people will be prohibited. As per the orders issued by the Police Commissionerate, strict action will be taken against violators under Section 188 of IPC.

 

 

What is not allowed?

  • Gathering of more than 5 people is prohibited.
  • Ban on processions.
  • Bursting of firecrackers is prohibited.
  • Use of loudspeakers banned.
  • Music bands in a procession are prohibited.
  • Social gatherings without permission are prohibited.
  • Protests/hunger strikes are also prohibited.

What is allowed?

  • Marriage ceremonies
  • Funeral meetings and processions en route to cemeteries / burial grounds
  • PVRs, theaters
  • Assemblies of people in or around courts and offices
  • Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities

