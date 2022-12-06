Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: When, where and how to watch live coverage of MCD poll results (file photo)

The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD elections, which took place on December 4, will take place on Wednesday, December 7. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray. This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the MCD elections. The election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress.

Timings

Counting of votes will start at 8 am Wednesday, with officials saying 42 centres have been set up for the exercise. The centres are located in areas, including, Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur and Model Town.

Where to watch the live streaming?

Zee News and several other channels will telecast the live coverage of MCD 2022 results. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.

Trends in the Delhi MCD election results are expected to emerge by 9 AM. However, a final picture will be clear by noon. The State Election Commission (SEC) --- sec.delhi.gov.in -- will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on its website and app.

2017 Civic election results

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53.

Total voters

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender people.

This was also the first civic polls held in the national capital after the February 2020 riots in Delhi, and according to data shared by officials, 3,360 booths, spanning 493 locations, were identified in critical or sensitive categories.

There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- in Delhi from 2012-2022, before being reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister.