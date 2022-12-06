Job opportunities for 10,000 youth in Greater Noida as city gets 45 industrial plants (file photo)

Greater Noida Authority has launched 45 industrial plot scheme. The brochure of this scheme is available online from Monday. With the allotment of these 45 plots, the Greater Noida Authority is expected to get about Rs 500 crore.

It is estimated that 10,000 youth will get employment opportunities due to the setting up of industries on these plots. For the first time, these industrial plots are being allotted through e-auction.

Looking for investment opportunities

@noida_authority provides an excellent opportunity through Industrial Land Allotment Scheme



Registration starts on 7th December 2022



For more information visit: https://t.co/rgSSvTf2Vg



To apply, visit https://t.co/E8oVBZjuGn pic.twitter.com/wxFebzxJZn — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) December 3, 2022

The Global Investor Summit is going to be organized in February 2023. Under the leadership of Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Greater Noida Authority, the authority is trying to play an important role in this summit.

On the instructions of the CEO, the scheme of 45 industrial plots has been launched by the Greater Noida Authority. A total of 48 acres of land will be allotted through this scheme.

Out of these 45 plots, 3 plots are in Sector Ecotech One Extension, 8 plots in Sector Ecotech One Extension One, 1 plot in Ecotech 6B, 1 plot in Ecotech 6 and 32 plots in Sector Ecotech 11.

These plots range from 450 square meters to 20,315 square meters in area. Their brochures are available on the Greater Noida Authority's website www.greaternoidaauthority.in. Online application for these plots can be done through SBI portal https://etender.sbi.

READ | Post Office Scheme: Deposit Rs 10,000 per month and receive a lump sum amount of Rs 16 lakh at time of maturity