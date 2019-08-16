Schools to reopen Monday, govt officials working, telecom facility to be restored in phased manner: J&K Chief Secretary

With very little signs of violence in Kashmir valley in the last few days after the abrogation of Article 370, the government is slowly taking steps to restore normalcy. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed Civil Secretariat Srinagar & govt offices to resume normal functioning from today. On the other hand, schools and educational institutes in Kashmir will reopen from 19th August, Monday.

J&K has been on a tight clampdown since government's decision to end the special status and also to bifurcate the state into two union territories on August 5. The communication lines are mostly inaccessible and mainstream politicians are currently under house arrest.

J&K Chief Secy, BVR Subrahmanyam addressing a press conference on Friday explained steps taken by the government saying, "In implementing decision taken last fortnight,cross-border terrorism required Govt to put in place certain preventing steps. Important factor was credible inputs that such organisations were planning to undertake strikes in J&K in immediate future". Steps consequently taken included restrictions on free movement & telecom connectivity prevention of large gathering, closure of schools & colleges. A few preventive detentions of individuals were also made in accordance with provisions of law to maintain law&order".

Highlighting steps taken to bring back normalcy, J&K Chief Secretary said, " Schools will be opened after the weekend area by area. Movement of public transport to be made operational. Govt offices are functional from today."Regarding communication clampdown he said, "Telecom connectivity will be gradually eased and restored in a phased manner."

Laying out the statistics regarding gradual normalisation of the situation, the official said, "12 out of 22 districts are functioning normally with some limited restrictions in 5 districts. The measures put in place has ensured that there has not been a single loss of life."

On Friday, India's Supreme Court heard a petition from a newspaper editor seeking to restore communication links so journalists can work.Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the Kashmir Times, told reporters outside the court she was unable to reach her staff because phone lines, both cellular and landlines, and the internet were down. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court security forces were reviewing the situation and planned to lift the curbs over the "next few days."

Pakistan summoned India's deputy high commissioner in Islamabad to stage protest after three of its soldiers were killed in cross-border firing.

With Reuters inputs