Schools in Maharashtra to reopen from October 4, Uddhav govt issues guidelines

Amid the looming third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has finally permitted schools to reopen in the state from October 4.

The School Education Department had sent a proposal to reopen the schools which CM Uddhav Thackeray approved on Friday. The schools will reopen for students keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic and adhering to all the norms related to it.

Speaking about the same, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that classes for 5 to 12 will be started in rural areas whereas schools for Class 8 to Class 12 will begin in the urban areas from October 4.

"Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister added.

The minister informed that the schools will be reopened in a phased manner. The local authorities, collectors, and the commissioner will monitor strict standard operation procedures (SoPs).

"In rural areas classes will resume from std 5th to 12th and in urban areas from standard 8th to 12th. Local authorities have been given powers to monitor guidelines set by the government," Gaikwad said. The Minister explained that they also aim to bring those students back who had dropped out due to their poor circumstances.

"We are also looking for those students who dropped out of school during the pandemic due to their circumstances. We have started the drive to look for those students during the first wave but it could not continue in the second. Our motive is clear, as soon as schools will be reopened we will get them back to school," she said.

Speaking further Gaikwad said that students will be facilitated with access to online and offline classes. They will come to schools only with the consent of their parents. "The attendance will not be made compulsory for students as they will be able to receive education through both online and offline mediums and our content is available on YouTube. Students will come to schools only with the consent of their parents," Gaikwad said.