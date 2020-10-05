Unlock 5.0 guidelines for reopening schools, colleges issued by Education Ministry

In the Unlock 5 Guidelines, the MHA also stated that states and UTs have powers to decide on reopening of schools and coaching institutes after October 15 in a hierarchical manner.

The Ministry of Education on Saturday issued guidelines to reopen the schools during the unlocked 5 phase. As per the guidelines, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions can also open outside the control zone after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions with states/union territories.

Students can come to school but will need the written consent of their parents or guardians. If students decide not to attend schools, online learning will still be encouraged.

States and UTs will be required to prepare their SOPs according to the Unlock 5 guidelines of the Center and their respective units' ground situation.Higher institutions can reopen only for Ph.D. and PG students in science and technology streams who require experimental or laboratory work.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had issued an order and clarified that schools didn't need to resume classes on October 15. In the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the MHA also stated that states and union territories had gradually given decision-making powers to reopen schools and coaching institutions after October 15.