Scheduled international flights to remain suspended in India till January 31: DGCA

The threats regarding the spread of the Omicron variant in the country have prompted the government to suspend international flights in the country till January, according to the latest announcement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In its latest circular, the DGCA has announced that the ban on scheduled international flights has been extended till January 31, 2022. Earlier, the commercial international flights in India were scheduled to resume functioning from December 15, 2021.

The DGCA circular reads, “In partial modification of circular dated 26-11-2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st January, 2022.”

DGCA has announced on December 1 that the international flights will not be resuming from December 15 due to the increasing number of Omicron variant cases being reported from different countries across the globe. The Centre had stated that the situation would be reviewed and a decision would be taken.

In the circular issued on December 9, DGCA further extended the ban on scheduled international flights in the country. This decision comes just soon after WHO announced that the Omicron variant has been detected in as many as 57 countries across the globe.

The international flight services in India were suspended on March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but special international flights have been operating in view of the “air bubble” arrangements of India with 32 other countries.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 32 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

(With PTI inputs)