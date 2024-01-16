SC stays HC order for court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura

Headlines

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

9 motivational quotes by 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey

7 healthy benefits of good sleep

8 ways to manage body aches in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Rohit Sharma Becomes Batter With Joint Second-most Ducks In T20Is | IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights

‘Why Did You Do This?’: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Confronted By Estranged Husband Over Son's Murder

Shocking! Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend's Child By Feeding Her Screws, Batteries

Meet actress who had superhit debut, then gave 14 flop films, quit acting, net worth is Rs 274 crore, is married to..

This 29-year-old actor beat Katrina, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu at box office, gave first hit of 2024, bigger than Pushpa, KGF

Biggest flop film of 2022, made for Rs 200 crore, earned just 90 crore, superstar cried after BO disaster

HomeIndia

India

SC stays HC order for court-monitored survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura

The bench said there are certain legal issues which have arisen and questioned the 'vague' application made before the high court for appointment of a court commissioner for the survey.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order that allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta stayed the implementation of the December 14, 2023 order by which it had agreed to the appointment of a court commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises which, the Hindu side claims, hold signs suggesting that it was a temple once.

The bench said there are certain legal issues which have arisen and questioned the “vague” application made before the high court for appointment of a court commissioner for the survey.

“You can’t file a vague application for appointment of court commissioner. It should be very specific on the purpose. You can’t leave everything to the court to look into it,” the bench told senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Hindu bodies like Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and others

The bench said it is issuing notice to the Hindu bodies and sought their response while making it clear that proceedings before the high court in the dispute will continue.

The top court was hearing a plea of the Committee of Management, Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging a high court order that allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah.

The mosque committee, in its plea, has submitted that the high court ought to have considered its petition for rejection of the plaint before deciding on any other miscellaneous applications in the suit.

The committee had sought rejection of the plea on the grounds that the lawsuit is barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which puts a bar on change of character of religious places.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress gave hits with Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, later left films after 7 back-to-back flops, she's now...

Viral video: Gorilla's terrifying proximity to jungle-exploring tourists stuns internet, watch

Prabhas' massy look impresses fans in first look poster of Maruthi's The Raja Saab: 'Vintage darling is back'

2 Indian students found dead in US, had moved there just 2 weeks ago

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rumours of dating mystery man: 'A man and a woman walking together...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE