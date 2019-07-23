SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 76 job vacancies for SCO post online @bank.sbi/careers

A total of 76 vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) has been announced for appointment by the State Bank of India (SBI) on their job portal, inviting online applications at their portal.

Interested candidates can apply for the job vacancies at the State Bank of India's career portal -- bank.sbi/careers.

Please note that the last date for the SBI job applications is August 12. Keep checking the official website regularly for details and updates regarding the job vacancies and more career options.

Steps to apply for SBI Recruitment Job Vacancies 2019:

Step 1. Log-in to the career portal at the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) -- bank.sbi/careers.

Step 2. Keep an eye on the text scrolling by on the top of the website.

Step 3. You will find an option called 'Recruitment of SCO - DGM (Asset Liability Management) Advertisement no. CRPD/SCO/2019-20/09'

Step 4. Click on that option, or in case you want to apply for another job vacancy, click on the relevant option.

Step 5. If this is your first time applying for an SBI job vacancy, you need to register yourself at the online portal. In case you are already registered, simply log-in to the job portal with your username and password.

Step 6. Once you have done that, you need to fill in requisite details for the job vacancy, including uploading your relevant documents for verification purposes.

Step 7. Pay the application fee that will be mentioned on the website.

Step 8. Submit your application.

Keep in mind that in case you are selected, you will receive the call letter for your interview on your registered email-id, so do keep an eye out on that.

Each candidate is allowed to apply for only one post. Check the eligibility criteria on the website to make sure that you are eligible to apply for the posts before applying for the job vacancies.