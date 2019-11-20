Sanitary napkins are now mandatory in factories and industries in Assam

The decision was taken during the Assam cabinet meeting.

The Assam Government made it mandatory for all factories and industries to keep sanitary pads in order to promote women's hygiene.

"The government has made it mandatory for all factories and industries in the state to keep sanitary pads for the welfare of working women," ANI quoted state cabinet minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary as saying on Tuesday.

The move will be beneficial for the women working in different industries in Assam especially those working in the tea estates in Assam.

The decision was taken during the Assam cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal.

In the cabinet meeting, other important decisions were taken related to bamboo farming, government holiday list, financial autonomy for the veterinary department, pig farming and goat farming.