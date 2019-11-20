Sanitary napkins are now mandatory in factories and industries in Assam

Headlines

Suniel Shetty shares big update on Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal-starrer Hera Pheri 3, says ‘we are waiting for…’

Tata Motors to offer EVs at special rates to personnel of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SPG and others forces

The Freelancer trailer: Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina embark on thrilling mission to rescue young girl trapped in Syria

BJP 'murdered Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi's all-out attack in first speech after return to Lok Sabha

This woman owned necklace with 300 diamonds, lived in mansion costlier than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Suniel Shetty shares big update on Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal-starrer Hera Pheri 3, says ‘we are waiting for…’

Tata Motors to offer EVs at special rates to personnel of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SPG and others forces

The Freelancer trailer: Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina embark on thrilling mission to rescue young girl trapped in Syria

7 tips to help quit smoking

Natural Antibiotics:  7 foods that fight bacteria

7 Indian superfoods for good gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Suniel Shetty shares big update on Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal-starrer Hera Pheri 3, says ‘we are waiting for…’

The Freelancer trailer: Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina embark on thrilling mission to rescue young girl trapped in Syria

Fans defend Ranveer Singh after backlash for replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3: 'Versatile actor pe jab question...'

HomeIndia

India

Sanitary napkins are now mandatory in factories and industries in Assam

The decision was taken during the Assam cabinet meeting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 11:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Assam Government made it mandatory for all factories and industries to keep sanitary pads in order to promote women's hygiene.

"The government has made it mandatory for all factories and industries in the state to keep sanitary pads for the welfare of working women," ANI quoted state cabinet minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary as saying on Tuesday.

The move will be beneficial for the women working in different industries in Assam especially those working in the tea estates in Assam.

The decision was taken during the Assam cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal.

In the cabinet meeting, other important decisions were taken related to bamboo farming, government holiday list, financial autonomy for the veterinary department, pig farming and goat farming.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie send legal notice to director, demand Rs 2 crore: 'She now refuses to...'

Suniel Shetty shares big update on Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal-starrer Hera Pheri 3, says ‘we are waiting for…’

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

Goldfish trailer: Kalki Koechlin's comeback film shows emotional, unbreakable bond of mother-daughter

Rahul Gandhi returns as MP 136 days after disqualification in defamation row

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE