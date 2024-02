India

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC says no stay on arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh is accused of atrocities in Sandeshkhali.

Calcutta High Court has clarified there is no stay on the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, accused of atrocities in Sandeshkhali.

