Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC dismisses plea challenging order permitting Hindus to offer prayers in basement

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea challenging Varanasi court order permitting Hindu parties to offer puja in the 'vyas tehkhana' of Gyanvapi complex. The high court has dismissed the Gyanvapi mosque management committee's appeal challenging the Varanasi district judge's January 17 order that appointed the Varanasi district magistrate as the receiver (caretaker) of the property ("Vyas Tehkhana") and January 31 order by which it allowed 'puja' in the 'Vyas Tehkhana' or southern cellar of the mosque, lawyers said.

