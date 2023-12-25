Headlines

India

Sakshi Malik reconsidering retiring? Here's what Olympic wrestler said after WFI suspension

Malik added that the wrestlers' protest is not directed towards the government but a single individual, the now-deposed WFI chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

After the newly elected executive committee (EC) of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was dissolved on Sunday, former ace wrestler Sakshi Malik said she would reconsider retiring. Malik stated that she would decide after the next governing body is constituted.

"I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed," said Malik. 

Malik added that the wrestlers' protest is not directed towards the government but a single individual, the now-deposed WFI chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is being prosecuted for alleged sexual harassment.

The Union Sports Ministry has taken a significant step by suspending the nation's top sports governing body and its office holders. The government referred to the decision as "hurried" after newly elected WFI chairman Sanjay Singh declared that U-15 and U-20 nationalities would be hosted at the end of the year. The announcement violated the WFI's constitution, the ministry added, and the potential participants of the nations were not informed.

Malik applauded the decision but asked for further information on the government's reasoning. 

"I have not seen anything in writing yet. I don't know whether only Sanjay Singh has been suspended or the entire body has been suspended. Our fight was not with the government. Our fight is for women wrestlers, I have announced my retirement but want the upcoming wrestlers should get justice," she said. 

