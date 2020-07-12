Sachin Pilot arrives in Delhi, seeks meeting with Sonia Gandhi over 'step-motherly treatment' by Ashok Gehlot govt

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday arrived in Delhi and has sought time for meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources quoted by news agency IANS said on Sunday.

The sources added that at least a dozen MLAs from Pilot's camp are also staying put in Delhi-NCR.

Congress MLA P.R. Meena, who is said to be a member from the Pilot group, had sought to meet Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the "step-motherly treatment given to them by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan", the sources added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gehlot called a meeting of his ministers at his official residence in Jaipur late Saturday and asked all party MLAs to give a letter of support to him. Senior ministers have been roped in this regard.

However, ministers from the Pilot camp did not attend this meeting.

Gehlot, sources said, has spoken with Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan party affairs in-charge Avinash Pandey, and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal to apprise them of developments in his state.

Earlier, Gehlot had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs by trying to lure them in different ways. It said similar attempts were made during the Rajya Sabha by-polls last month.

He also claimed that the BJP is offering an amount, ranging between Rs 10 to 15 crores, each to select MLAs from his government in an attempt to have them switch parties.

(With IANS)