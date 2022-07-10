'Sabka Prayaas' is base for country's development: PM Modi at Natural Farming Conclave

Photo: ANI

Talking about natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said `Sabka Prayaas` is the base for the speed of the country’s development. Addressing the Natural Farming Conclave through video conference, the Prime Minister said on the occasion of 75 years of independence, the country has started working towards various goals that will become the base for big changes in the time to come.

"In the ‘Amrit Kaal’ the sense of ‘Sabka Prayaas’ is the base for the speed of the country’s development, which is guiding our journey of development, PM Modi said. Highlighting the natural farming model, the Prime Minister said India has been an agriculture-based country by nature and culture and that the natural farming model that will emerge out of Surat can become a model for the entire India.

PM Modi said a few months back a National Conclave on the subject of natural agriculture was organized in Gujarat and farmers from all over the country were involved in this conclave. Today once again this important program in Surat is a symbol of how Gujarat is giving impetus to the nation’s nectar resolves, he said.

“In the time to come, with your efforts and your experience, farmers across the country will learn and understand a lot. The natural farming model that will emerge from Surat can become a model for the entire India," PM Modi said during the video conferencing.

"India has been an agriculture-based country by nature and culture. Our life, health and our society are the basis of our agriculture system. Therefore, as our farmer progresses, as our agriculture progresses and prospers, so our country will progress." Modi said.

He further highlighted the successes of the Digital India Mission and said villages have proved that it not only can bring the changes but also lead the change.

"The extraordinary success of the Digital India Mission is the country's reply to those people who used to say that it's not easy to bring change to villages...Our villages have shown that villages can not only bring changes but also lead the change," he said.

Talking about the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), the PM said farmers are being given resources, facilities and support through PKVY and Indian Agricultural Systems programmes.

Under this scheme, 30,000 clusters have been created in the country and lakhs of farmers are getting the benefit of this, he added.

