Rohini Acharya's emotive tweet for father Lalu Yadav ahead of his kidney transplant: 'Have seen my father in God's...'

RJD leader Lalu Prasad is scheduled to have surgery this morning for a kidney transplant in Singapore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

Lalu Prasad Yadav will receive a kidney donation from Rohini Acharya today. Lalu has two boys and seven daughters, with Rohini being the second daughter. At the moment, she is having a kidney transplant in a hospital in Singapore. 
 
Rohini stated that she believed Lalu Prasad Yadav needed to be healthy for the public before she entered the hospital. She so took such a brave action. The hospital has taken custody of Lalu Yadav. Rohini has already successfully completed the first round of testing.
 
The husband and in-laws of Rohini have also agreed to Lalu Yadav receiving a kidney transplant. She was hospitalised for a transplant late on Sunday night. Today, a transplant procedure will be performed if everything goes according to plan. 90 to 95 per cent of Rohini's kidney is currently functioning. 28 per cent of Lalu's kidneys are functioning normally. Following the transplant, about 70% will begin to work. In terms of health, this is deemed adequate. (Also read: Gujarat election LIVE UPDATES: Polling in Gujarat election 2022 second phase begins)
 
Havans were performed at a Kali temple in Patna by supporters carrying Lalu's photographs and reciting mantras under the direction of RJD MP Ritlal Yadav.  
 
The RJD's Patna youth wing head Abhishek Kumar Sajan led a large group of party members in performing havans at the Maa Shitla Devi temple, where similar situations were also present. 
 
 
 
Rohini released an emotional tweet prior to the transplant, “Hamne Ishwar na dekha hai magar Ishwar ke roop me apne Papa ko dekha hai.”
