RJ Kaavya aka Kavindra Singh Mehta, ‘Uttar ka Puttar’ Booming Out of Radio Sets In Dehradun

In July 2018, people in Dehradun first woke up to the baritone voice of RJ Kaavya, or Kavindra Singh, booming out of radio sets on Morning no. 1 show, and giving a kick-ass start to their day. Since then, this RJ with a difference has been making inroads into the hearts of Doon people, who love his unique style and treatment on radio, be it his “Gaa Ke Bajaa” segment or his regular show “Ek Pahadi Aisa Bhi.” However, this is not where the interesting story of the life of RJ Kaavya begins. It actually started when he flunked his class XI examination and was packed off to live with his uncle in Delhi.

The story begins in Bageshwar, also known as the holy town of Saryu, in Uttarakhand. The town is about 500 kms from the national capital but for RJ Kaavya, this distance was crossed in a jiffy when, after his grade 11th results, he came to live with his uncle in Delhi. His words are inspiring, to say the least. When asked about his experience of having failed at examinations, he says, “I believe that failing in a particular subject cannot decide your destiny. You decide your own destiny.” His whole life is the perfect example of what it means to go beyond textbook learning.

During those holidays, he got addicted to radio, in hope of the only semblance of entertainment. It was during that time of constant surfing of radio stations that RJ Kaavya grew closer to this medium, rendered obsolete by the youngsters, at least. By the time his holidays were over, Kaavya was clear about the direction his life was going to take. After he finished school, he had to convince his family about going on to become an RJ, simply because he possessed the gift of gab. So, his passion for radio took him to Jodhpur for his first job in 2008 at the age of 19. Since then, RJ Kaavya has been trying to upgrade his skills as an RJ with every passing day because he wants to become the perfect RJ!

In 2 years’ time, i.e., November 2010, he joined Red FB Kanpur, then moved to Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi, before finally coming home to Dehradun in July 2018. Speaking about the homecoming, RJ Kaavya said, “Dehradun is a pristine market with regard to radio. My job here is very much like my first love, I have a unique relationship with the valley and my listeners.” His listeners love him for the interesting jingles that he composes himself. One such jingle, “Ghumo Chhahe Garmi Mein Ya Ghumo Thand Mein, Har Mausam Rangila Yaha Uttarakhand Mei”, even received praise from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister. His scintillating show, Ek Pahadi Aisa Bhi, has won an award at the Dehradun International Film Festival.

If you ask him is he a good RJ, his answer gives you an insight into the kind of performer he is on radio. RJ Kaavya says, “It is easy to be a Radio Jockey but it is difficult to be a good one! A good RJ is the one who not only speaks well but also listens well. Making a personalized connection with the audience is the hallmark of a good RJ.” RJ Kaavya’s presence on social media also bolsters his position as an inspirational figure for youngsters. His YouTube channel, Uttar Ka Puttar, has more than 80k subscribers. He uses this platform to promote upcoming talent in the field of music, writing, singing and sports.

Talking of the current scenario, RJ Kaavya is going to launch a new show aimed at helping the listeners improve their lives in the wake of Covid19 pandemic. In this regard, he will also bring expert advice on the kinds of businesses youngsters can attempt, without the need to invest a huge amount of capital.

Speaking of the personal connections, he has managed to establish himself the true-blue “Uttar ka Puttar” of Uttarakhand radio-lovers. The fact that he hails from an armed forces family has also instilled in him the love for the country, which he propagates amply through his shows. Though he aims to be a politician at some point in life, being a radio jockey is something that comes naturally to him and he isn’t going to give that up ever!

