Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB again in connection with drug probe

Rhea arrives before NCB

A day after she was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for over six hours, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the agency for a second day on Monday in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drug related allegations that have emerged in the death case.

Rhea, who did not appear to be flustered as she stepped out, underwent interrogation by several teams of NCB sleuths at the agency's Zonal Office in the Exchange Building in Ballard Estate before they finally permitted her to go home after 6 pm in her own vehicle.

Rhea was questioned by at least two NCB teams in various aspects of the narcotic drugs thread that has cropped up in the Sushant case.

Earlier in the day, an NCB team including Sameer Wankhede, who is heading the investigation, and a woman official had gone to pick up Rhea at her home in PrimRose Apartments in Santacruz but she opted to go in her own car along with a Mumbai Police escort, amid speculation that she would be arrested.

The 28-year old actress, who has already been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, reached the NCB office for questioning, a day after her brother was sent to NCB custody till September 9.

Besides Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, and drug peddlers Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra are also in NCB custody.

In a statement, released through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Rhea said she was "innocent" and would fully cooperate with the investigations.

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch-hunt and if loving someone is a crime, she will face the consequences of her love," Maneshinde said.

He added that being innocent, she has not approached any court seeking anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police, now with the CBI, the ED, and the NCB.