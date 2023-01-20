Republic Day 2023: Celebrations to start from January 23, check out full events list, theme, other info here

Republic Day 2023 Event list: The whole nation will observe the 74th Republic Day in India on January 26 this year. The Constituent Assembly accepted the Constitution on January 26, 1949, and it went into effect on January 26, 1950. This year's Republic Day celebrations will start on January 23 and end on January 30.

Republic Day 2023 celebrations

During the Republic Day celebrations, there is a customary march past at Kartavya Path that features a large parade by members of the paramilitary and armed forces. Tableaux displays by the States and Central Ministries and Departments were also a part of this. Along with the retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk and the PM's NCC rally, there will also be other activities like children's cultural performances, gymnastic motorcycle rides, and a fly-past.

What’s the theme of Republic Day 2023?

Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane stated that this year's Republic Day celebrations would "reflect the Prime Minister's vision of Jan Bhagidari."

Republic Day 2023 events

Festival of tribal dance and military tattoos:

To commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birthday, a military tattoo and tribal dance festival called "Aadi-Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka" will be held on January 23 and 24 at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Vande Bharatam 2.0:

During the parade, the 503 dancers chosen through the Vande Bharatam dance competition will present a spectacular cultural performance with the theme of "Nari Shakti."

Veer Gatha 2.0:

As a part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" last year, the innovative project Veer Gatha was introduced. Tri-Services once again organised virtual and in-person interactions between schoolchildren and recipients of bravery awards.

Students submitted poems, essays, paintings, multimedia presentations, and other works as their entries. On January 25 in New Delhi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to congratulate the winners. They will also be present at the RD parade.

Tableaux:

During the RD Parade, 23 tableaux representing the country's cultural heritage, social and economical growth, and powerful internal and external safety will move down the Kartavya Path. Of these, 17 are from States and Union Territories and six are from numerous Ministries and Departments. The Ministry of Tourism will hold "Bharat Parv" in Delhi's Gyan Path from January 26–31.

There will be tableaus commemorating Republic Day, military bands performing, cultural performances, food courts, and a bazaar for handmade goods.

School Band Concert at National War Memorial:

The National War Memorial (NVM) will host performances by eight school bands from January 15 through January 22, as part of the All-India School Band Competition that was planned by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Drone Show:

The largest drone show in India will illuminate the night sky over the Raisina hills by weaving 3,500 domestic drones into a variety of national figures in flawless synchronisation.

Animated Anamorphic Display:

During the beating retreat ceremony, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be set up on the North and South Block's façade.