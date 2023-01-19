Search icon
Republic Day 2023 celebrations: Step-by-step guide on how to book parade tickets online

For the first time, the government is selling 32,000 tickets to the general public online through www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

India will commemorate its 74th Republic Day on January 26 with celebrations all across the country. Global spectators can anticipate a lavish celebration that includes the yearly parade along the Kartavya Path. For the first time, the government is selling 32,000 tickets to the general public in addition to sending invitations to diplomats and guests online through www.aamantran.mod.gov.in, an online invitation management portal.

Ticket costs can range from Rs 20 to Rs 500 depending on the occasion and type. Special official invitees, such as rickshaw pullers and vegetable vendors, are invited to the celebrations, truly capturing the spirit of a Republic nation.

According to media reports, during the parade, Shramjeevis (workers who contributed to the construction of the Central Vista), their families, Kartavya Path maintenance workers, and other community members like rickshaw pullers, small shop owners, and vegetable vendors will be invited to sit in front of the main seat. The "participation of the common people" in all R-Day events serves as this year's celebrations' main theme. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the president of Egypt, will be the special guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Free metro rides will be available from the Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat stations to the Raisina Hill area for those who have digital tickets for seats at the event.

Step-by-step guide on how to book Republic Day ticket online

Step 1: Go to aamantran.mod.gov.in.

Step 2: Finish up the registration process by entering your name, address, DOB, and mobile number.

Step 3: After registering, an OTP will be sent to your mobile device. Login after entering the OTP.

Step 4: Pick the event you want to visit. There are several options, including the FDR-Republic Day Parade, the Republic Day Parade, the Beating the Retreat Ceremony, the Beating the Retreat Rehearsal, and the Beating the Retreat-FDR. The website will display the different kinds and numbers of tickets that are currently offered, along with prices.

Step 5: Fill out each attendee's information and upload identification. According to the website, all users must present ID proof that includes their complete address in order to avoid having their ticket(s) cancelled. Aadhaar cards, licences, passports, and voter IDs are all acceptable forms of identification.

Step 6: Continue with the payment and finish your request. Authorities will scan each ticket's distinctive QR code at the parade's location.

There will also be offline booths set up at Pragati Maidan, Sena Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan, and the Parliament House for those who are unable to purchase tickets online.

(With inputs from agency)

