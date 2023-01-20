'Smart thinking...': Bengaluru bride takes metro to reach wedding venue; video goes viral | Photo: Twitter/@ForeverBLRU

On social media, there are tons of videos of brides that have gone viral, including videos of brides giving exams before weddings and brides making extraordinary entrances at their wedding venues. One video of a Bengaluru bride using the metro to get to her wedding venue recently went viral on social media.

The video depicts a woman travelling to the wedding location by metro with her family or friends while dolled up in wedding attire. Because of the extensive traffic, the bride reportedly chose to take the metro rather than a car. The bride can be seen in the trending video donning a peachy pink and purple saree styled with heavy traditional gold bridal jewellery.

Later in the video, it was demonstrated that the bride arrived timely at the wedding location. A "Forever Bengaluru" page posted the video to Twitter along with the caption "Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!!"

Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment pic.twitter.com/LsZ3ROV86H — Forever Bengaluru (@ForeverBLRU) January 16, 2023

More than 10,000 people have watched and liked the now-viral video on social media. After watching the video, viewers on the internet shared their reactions. One person wrote, "She will live a happy life... This smart thinking will ensure it..." Another person wrote, "Lucky groom! You weren't asked to carry her to the venue!"

In another viral story, a new video of the well-known Ayesha on social media lip-syncing to the song "Bahut Pyar Karte Hain" from the movie "Saajan" has gone viral.

READ | Viral video: Internet is again bowled over by Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncing to 'Bahut Pyar Karte Hain' song