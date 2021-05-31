Ramdev raises questions over COVID-19 vaccines, says he has dual cover with yoga, Ayurveda

Amid his ongoing war-of-words with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday (May 30) continued his attack on COVID-19 vaccines, asserting that COVID-19 vaccine has no use and he has dual cover of yoga and Ayurveda. Sharpening his attack on allopathic medicines, Baba Ramdev noted that the deaths caused by COVID-19 pandemic exposed the ineffectiveness of allopathy.

“For decades, I have been practising yoga and Ayurveda, so I didn’t feel the need to get vaccinated. Over 100 crore people of India as well as in foreign countries have access to these ancient therapies. In the times to come, Ayurveda will be globally accepted,” Ramdev said.

Ramdev claimed that there a concerted campaign has ben launched in India and other parts of the world to discredit the ancient Indian system in favour of allopathy.

Baba Ramdev sparked a major outrage few days ago after a video of him went viral on social media in which he called allopathy a “stupid science”. The yoga guru, however, later took back his comments following strong objections by IMA and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Baba Ramdev, however, did not stop from targeting allopathy and raised 25 questions on the efficacy of modern medicine. The IMA Uttarakhand chapter responded by sending a Rs 1,000-crore defamation notice to him and a police complaint was filed against Ramdev by Delhi Medical Association.