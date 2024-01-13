Headlines

Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Full list of states that declared 'dry day' on Jan 22

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony is also ready to capture hearts beyond the Indian border, with a live screening being set to shine from the renowned Times Square in New York.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 05:01 PM IST

Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Full list of states that declared 'dry day' on Jan 22
The highly anticipated consecration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across India. The event is also ready to capture hearts beyond the Indian border, with a live screening being set to shine from the renowned Times Square in New York. Furthermore, thousands of temples, along with various Indian embassies and consulates globally, will also be broadcasting this momentous occasion. In view of the event which is expected to be thronged by a sea of devotees, several Indian states have declared to observe a ‘dry day’ on January 22.

Here's the full list of states that declared ‘dry day' on January 22

Uttar Pradesh 

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has declared the ban on liquor sales in Uttar Pradesh on the day of 'Pran Pratishtha.' He emphasized that January 22 would be celebrated like a "national festival." The auspicious day has also been set as an official holiday for all educational institutions in the state.

Assam 

In a recent press conference following a cabinet discussion helmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jayanta Malla Baruah, the Tourism Minister, had some news to share. An announcement was made that the Assam government has decided to observe January 22 as a ‘dry day’ in honour of the Ram temple's inauguration.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh, where the BJP recently formed a government, has decided to observe a dry day on January 22. Directives from the Chhattisgarh Excise Department have been issued to ensure the strict implementation of the government’s decision.

Uttarakhand 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed district magistrates that Liquor shops and bars will remain closed in the state on January 22 to commemorate the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The CM has also directed the distribution of prasad in major temples and Gurudwaras on January 22. He has emphasized on arrangements for providing prasad to underprivileged people through public participation. 

 

