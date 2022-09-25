Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Rakhi Sawant responds to Hema Malini's remark, says 'Will fight elections in 2024...'

However, the Bollywood star said that it would be a "surprise" against whoever she would compete.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant responds to Hema Malini's remark, says 'Will fight elections in 2024...'
File Photo

Responding to actor-turned-politician Hema Malini`s statement the previous day that even Rakhi Sawant can become (a poll candidate), Sawant said apparently in a mock serious way that she would contest the 2024 elections and thanked the Lok Sabha MP from Mathura for saying this.

Also, READ: Crisis for Congress in Rajasthan: MLA faction 'upset' with CM Ashok Gehlot set to resign

Rakhi Sawant thanked Hema Malini and PM Narendra Modi for this. "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for putting the great responsibility on my shoulders and considering me worthy of this. Thank you for giving me the opportunity of contesting the election as Hema Malini Ji has already announced," Sawant said.

She also said that if PM Modi can become PM by making tea, she too can become the Chief Minister. "As far as I am concerned, I have been serving society from childhood itself. I was born to serve the country only and I want to serve it. When our Prime Minister can become the PM by making tea, then why can`t I be a CM after working in Bollywood? Definitely, I will and I need the best wishes of you all," Sawant said.

The Bollywood actor, however, said it would be a "surprise" against whom she would be contesting. "So, I will be contesting the 2024 elections, but against whom it will be a surprise," Sawant said.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday reacted to the speculations that actor Kangana Ranaut could contest elections from Mathura, which is the Sholay actor`s parliamentary constituency and had said that "Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become."

When asked about the reported buzz over Ranaut taking the political plunge, Hema Malini said, "Good, it is good...what can I say about my opinion? My opinion is only up to God. You only want film stars in Mathura. If someone else wants to become an MP, you will not let him become because according to you only a film star should become MP from Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become."

Hema Malini was elected as Member of Parliament from Mathura twice, in 2014 and in 2019. Recently, Kangana Ranaut visited the famed Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan and offered prayers. Kangana during promotions of `Thailavii`, which is based on Tamil actress turned politician Jayalalitha and was released in September 2021 had said that she would definitely love to join politics if her fans so desired. She also said she was presently focused on her acting career.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi horror: 12-year-old boy raped by 4 men, rod inserted in private parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.