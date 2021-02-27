Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Rajnath Singh graces wedding ceremony of Dr Brijendra whom he adopted in 2002

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was there at the event, took part in several wedding rituals and blessed both Brijendra and his wife.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 28, 2021, 12:20 AM IST

Rajnath Singh graces wedding ceremony of Dr Brijendra whom he adopted in 2002
Rajnath Singh at Brijendra wedding

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, attended the wedding ceremony of Doctor Brijendra whose education he had financed years ago, when this talented child had no money to afford his education.

Back in 2002, when Rajnath Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he had adopted Brijendra. Today, after nearly two decades, Defence Minister attended Brijendra's wedding as a father figure.

"I took the responsibility for his education when I was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. I am happy he is a doctor today," said the Union Minister.

Meanwhile, an elated Dr Brijendra said, "It is unexpected. I am happy." Brijendra, who has since come a long way, is currently a physician at Gosaiganj Community Health Center, in Faizabad, Ayodhya.

Dr Brijendra and his wife were grateful for Rajnath Singh's attendance, saying, "Defence Minister has come here in spite of a busy schedule."

Rajnath Singh, who was there at the event, took part in several wedding rituals and blessed both Brijendra and his wife. Rajnath Singh said that people should help poor and meritorious children by adopting them.

"When I was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, I took up the responsibility of the education of a child. That child became a doctor after studying and writing exams. Today, I attended the wedding ceremony of the same Dr Brijendra at his home and offered him my best wishes. It is definitely a moment of great satisfaction and joy for me," Defence Minister tweeted.

Besides Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey was also present on the occasion. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
5 automakers to recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.