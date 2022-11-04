Search icon
Rajasthan man murders parents, 2 sons before committing suicide

Man was described as an opium addict by the SHO.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

Jodhpur: A breathtaking act has been witnessed in Peelwa village of Rajasthan where a man aged 38 allegedly killed four of his family members and then ended by committing suicide, reported the police officials on Friday.

It was on Friday when Shankar Lal committed this heinous crime and killed his father Sonaram with an axe while he was working on the farm. His father was aged 65. Later he murdered his mother Champa who was 55 years old and then his sons Laxman and Dinesh who were just 14 and 8 respectively, the SHO (Lohawat) Badri Prasad stated.

Lal allegedly committed the crime, dumped the victims' bodies in a water tank at his home, left, and then committed suicide by jumping into a tank at a relative's house nearby.

Lal, a farmer in Peelwa village, was described as an opium addict by the SHO.

According to Mr Prasad, despite his wife and other family members being present in the home, Lal is accused by the police of having drugged his family.

On Saturday morning, the bodies were pulled from the water tank by the police, who also launched a thorough investigation, he claimed.

(With inputs from: PTI)

