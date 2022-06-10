Rajasthan lawyer self-immolates over alleged harassment by SDM, tries to set officer on fire

Rajasthan, Sikar: Lawyers in Jaipur has said they will boycott work today. (Representational)

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a lawyer in Rajasthan's Sikar district set himself on fire and then attacked the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the police said. The lawyer had been protesting against alleged harassment by the officer. The lawyer was rushed to a hospital but died of his injuries.

The police said the lawyer on fire barged into SDM Rakesh Kumar's cabin and tried to drag him from his seat. Kumar sustained injuries on his fingers as he warded off the lawyer.

The Rajasthan High Court Bar Association has demanded that the officials allegedly responsible for his death be arrested.

The Jaipur District Bar Association has announced boycotting of work on Friday.

District Bar Association Sunil Sharma said the deceased Hansraj Malviya had been harassed by officials and he died in Jaipur's SMS hospital.

With inputs from ANI