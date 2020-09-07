Headlines

Rajasthan Gram Panchayat elections announced, polling to be held in 4 phases from September 28

The elections for the Rajasthan gram panchayats will be held in four phases on September 28, October 3, October 6 and October 10 for the posts of Panch and Sarpanch. Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections will be held separately.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2020, 05:09 PM IST

The State Election Commission has announced the elections of the remaining 3848 gram panchayats (Panchayat elections) in Rajasthan on Monday. The elections for the gram panchayats will be held in four phases  on September 28, October 3, October 6 and October 10 for the posts of Panch and Sarpanch. Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections will be held separately. These elections were due in April but were postponed because of the Coronavirus infection. Public information of the four phases will be released on 16 September. Voting time has been kept from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm.

First phase:
Nomination papers can be filed from 10 am to 5 pm on September 19. The nomination papers will be examined on September 20. Names can be withdrawn till 3 pm on this day. On this day, election symbols will be allotted. Polling parties will leave on September 27 and voting will be held on September 28. The counting of votes will take place on September 28 at the Panchayat headquarters. On September 29, there will be election of Upsarpanch.

Second phase :

Nomination papers can be filed from 10 am to 5 pm on September 23. On September 24, the nomination papers will be examined and on this day, the names can be withdrawn. After that election marks will be allotted. Polling parties will leave on October 2 and voting will be held on October 3. After that the results will be released in the evening on the same day. On October 4, the election of Upsarpanch will be held.

Third phase:
Nomination papers can be filed from 10 am to 5 pm on September 26. On September 27, the nomination papers will be examined and on this day, the names can be withdrawn. After that election marks will be allotted. Polling parties will leave on 5 October and voting will take place on 6 October. After that, the results will be declared after counting the votes. On October 7, there will be election of Upsarpanch.

Fourth phase:
Nomination papers can be filed from 10 am to 5 pm on September 30. Nomination papers will be examined on October 1. Name can be withdrawn on this day. After that election marks will be allotted to the candidates on the same day. Voting will be held on October 10 and election results will be declared on this day. Deputy sarpanches will be held on October 11.

Challenges for the Election Commission:
Conducting elections amid the Coronavirus pandemic will be nothing short of a challenge. But this comes as a huge relief for candidates who want to contest the polls. The Commission has made it clear that elections to Gram Panchayats will be held in the state only under the Corona Guidelines. Social distancing has to be maintained and every person must wear a mask. In the event of not wearing masks, the Commission can take drastic decisions.

 

