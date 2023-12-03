Rajasthan Assembly Election Sardarpura Result 2023 LIVE: Congress' Ashok Gehlot to clash against BJP's Mahendra Rathore

Sardarpura, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE

The Sardarpura Assembly Election Result 2023 is set to be announced today, December 3. The Election Commission (EC) will initiate vote counting in the Rajasthan constituency at 8 am. Early trends are anticipated shortly after. In the Sardarpura Assembly constituency, Congress leader and incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a consistent winner since 1998, faces a challenge from BJP's Mahendra Singh Rathore. Gehlot, seeking a sixth consecutive win, initially secured the seat in a 1998 by-election.



