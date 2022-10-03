Search icon
‘Toofan standing against toofan': Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo speech in rain goes viral, netizens hail strong photos

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi braved the rain and continued his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a move which was hailed by netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:37 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo - AICC)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this month, with several other party leaders by his side. Though Gandhi has been rallying through the padyatra for several days now, a strong display of strength was portrayed by him during one of his speeches.

Rahul Gandhi, who has several times been under scrutiny for his oratory skills, proved the naysayers wrong when he continued to address the crown during the pouring rains, with the crown cheering him on and shouting slogans in his support.

During the speech, Gandhi put forward a strong political display, with clips and photos from his speech while braving the rains going viral on social media. Notably, the Congress leader said, “Neither the heat nor the rain will be able to stop this yatra.”

Rahul Gandhi said in the midst of the incessant rains in Mysuru, “This yatra is like a river that will flow from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This journey will not stop due to heat, storm, rain, or cold. In this river, you will not see any hatred or violence. The river will showcase love and brotherhood.”

Netizens from across the country couldn’t stop praising Gandhi and his speech in the rain on social media, calling him a “toofan (storm)” and a political marvel. People sharing his clips also called it the “most powerful political photo of this year.”

Here are the best social media and political reactions to Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Mysuru rains on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders, attended an event at Badanavalu, Mysuru to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on the 25th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress leader said during the padyatra, “No one can stop us from uniting India. No one can stop us from raising the voice of India. We will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, no one can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

(With inputs from agencies)

