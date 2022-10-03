‘Toofan standing against toofan': Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo speech in rain goes viral, netizens hail strong photos

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo - AICC)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this month, with several other party leaders by his side. Though Gandhi has been rallying through the padyatra for several days now, a strong display of strength was portrayed by him during one of his speeches.

Rahul Gandhi, who has several times been under scrutiny for his oratory skills, proved the naysayers wrong when he continued to address the crown during the pouring rains, with the crown cheering him on and shouting slogans in his support.

During the speech, Gandhi put forward a strong political display, with clips and photos from his speech while braving the rains going viral on social media. Notably, the Congress leader said, “Neither the heat nor the rain will be able to stop this yatra.”

Rahul Gandhi said in the midst of the incessant rains in Mysuru, “This yatra is like a river that will flow from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This journey will not stop due to heat, storm, rain, or cold. In this river, you will not see any hatred or violence. The river will showcase love and brotherhood.”

Netizens from across the country couldn’t stop praising Gandhi and his speech in the rain on social media, calling him a “toofan (storm)” and a political marvel. People sharing his clips also called it the “most powerful political photo of this year.”

Here are the best social media and political reactions to Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Mysuru rains on Sunday.

Some people will still ask why is Rahul Gandhi not on ground. https://t.co/kktsTERUr8 — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) October 2, 2022

Rahul Gandhi & Congress flag , Two toofans facing toofa pic.twitter.com/dmGp2aSR1r — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) October 2, 2022

The fire within is much stronger than the pouring rains!



The Name is Rahul Gandhpic.twitter.com/YmAjhVvYbm — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) October 2, 2022

Still they say Rahul Gandhi is not committed to full time politics. Truth is he doesn’t do bigotry. #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/LvSlHdBqOh — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 2, 2022

Rahul gandhi giving a speech in pouring rain is not the story - that the crowd stayed back despite the rain to listen to him- now THAT is telling. https://t.co/xld0TvHDmT — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) October 2, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders, attended an event at Badanavalu, Mysuru to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on the 25th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress leader said during the padyatra, “No one can stop us from uniting India. No one can stop us from raising the voice of India. We will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, no one can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

(With inputs from agencies)

